Metuh breaks silence, says PDP abandoned him during imprisonment

Metuh

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has lamented what he described as total abandonment by the party to which he devoted his most productive political years, especially during his trial and brief imprisonment.

Metuh, who turned 60 over the weekend, spoke during a thanksgiving service at Guardian Light Assembly, Abuja, on Sunday as part of his birthday celebrations.

The former PDP spokesman was initially sentenced to seven years in prison by Justice Okon Abang for allegedly laundering N400 million said to have been released from the Office of the National Security Adviser for party activities. He was accused of converting the funds to personal use. His conviction was later quashed on appeal, but not before he spent over 10 months at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Metuh said his conviction marked one of the darkest moments of his life.

“My trial was one of the worst things that happened to me, yet the day I was convicted, I celebrated,” he said. “When I had problems, I did not see my party. I did not see the people I suffered for. In court, it was just me and my family.”

He narrated how unexpected individuals—particularly from outside the PDP—showed him compassion during his ordeal.

“One of the people that has shown me love is the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma,” Metuh said, adding that despite being fierce political rivals in the past, he also received support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was then in the opposition.

“In the middle of my problem, he sent the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to come and see me. He comforted me and did a lot for me, and this was someone I criticized every week,” he said.

Metuh, who recounted rejecting offers of land in Ikoyi from his law school classmate and former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Fashola, because he didn’t want to accept gifts from the APC, said his experience had reshaped his political outlook.

“So I say today, it is not where you sow that you will reap, but where God has destined for you to reap. Politically, I am now active and anywhere Governor Hope Uzodimma goes, I shall go too,” he declared.

Chairman of the birthday organizing committee and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, said he only grew close to Metuh after the latter’s imprisonment.

“When he was in the party, I feared him because of what he had the capacity to do,” Anyim said. “I never even knew he was a Christian until he was in prison. Now I know he depends on God.”

Notable dignitaries at the event included Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, former Ebonyi State Governor Sam Egwu, former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka, former PDP spokespersons Kola Ologbondiyan and Debo Ologunagba, business mogul Obi Cubana, and several senators and House of Representatives members across party lines.