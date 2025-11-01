MES set to empower youth, women, businesses for prosperous Ummah

L–R: Secretary, MES 1.0 Organizing Committee, Giwa Ahmad Tijani; Chairman, MES 1.0 Organizing Committee, Saheed Yisa; President, Muassasat Nasrul Ilm Wa Da’awat Foundation (MNIDF), Alhaji Ibraheem Olayinka Adigun; and Vice President (Female), Hajia Habibat Hashiru, during the Muassasat Nasrul Ilm Wa Da’awat Foundation (MNIDF) Muslim Economic Summit press parley held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

A new dawn of socio-economic transformation is rising in Nigeria’s Muslim community as preparations reach top gear for the maiden edition of the Muslim Economic Summit (MES 1.0) – a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower youths, women, and businesses through ethical finance, enterprise, and collaboration.

The event, themed “Faith, Finance & the Future: Empowering Youths, Women & Businesses for a Prosperous Ummah,” is scheduled to hold on January 17-18, 2026, at the University of Lagos DIL Main Auditorium.

Organised as a first-of-its-kind platform, the Muslim Economic Summit seeks to redefine how the Muslim Ummah approaches financial empowerment by uniting Islamic finance experts, entrepreneurs, scholars, and development partners to explore practical pathways for sustainable growth within the halal economy.

Speaking ahead of the press conference, Alhaji Ibraheem Olayinka Adigun, President, Muassasat Nasrul IIm Wa Da’awat Foundation (MNIDF), and spokesperson for the organising committee, said, “This summit is not just another conference – it is a movement towards economic renewal for our people. We want to equip our youth and women with the tools, training, and partnerships they need to succeed ethically in business and in life. MES 1.0 is a vision to build a prosperous Ummah, powered by knowledge, enterprise, and collaboration.”

The Muslim Economic Summit is a strategic platform for partners and sponsors that provides a unique and value-driven opportunity for corporate organisations, financial institutions, development agencies, and faith-based enterprises to partner in advancing ethical business models while expanding visibility among Nigeria’s dynamic Muslim population.

Mr. Joko Okupe, CEO of Modo Ante Consulting, the event’s strategic management and communications partner, described the summit as “an impactful vehicle for both social and corporate value creation. We are creating a legacy platform that merges faith-based values with practical economic innovation. For sponsors, it’s a chance to associate with an initiative that not only uplifts lives but also builds lasting goodwill and brand equity among a fast-growing demographic of ethical consumers.”

Partnership packages, according to the organisers, will allow supporting brands to align with empowerment programs, capacity-building projects, and the launch of the Sustainable Waqf Fund – a long-term financing mechanism designed to sustain future empowerment initiatives within the Muslim community.

Speaking about empowerment before the summit, Alhaji Adigun said, “In the run-up to the main event, over 1,000 youths and women have been engaged in a 6 – 8 weeks hybrid presume it training program covering digital marketing, urban farming, solar installation, and mini-import/export, all tailored to help participants build self-sustaining, Shariah-compliant businesses. Certificates will be awarded during the summit.”

With over 2,000 participants expected at the summit and thousands more joining online, the Muslim Economic Summit stands as a transformative platform for impact-driven partnerships, economic inclusion, and spiritual growth through ethical enterprise.