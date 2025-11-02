Matawalle transformed Zamfara skyline with visionary projects — Youth forum

The Zamfara Youth Mobilisation Forum has lauded former Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for what it described as his transformational impact on the state’s physical and administrative landscape.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Abubakar Sani Danfulani, the group said Matawalle’s tenure marked “an era of physical transformation that gave Zamfara a new face, restored pride in governance, and projected the state as a symbol of progress and stability.”

The Forum recalled that when Matawalle assumed office, many public structures were in disrepair — with leaking roofs, broken furniture, and abandoned sites. Within a short period, it said, he initiated landmark building projects that redefined the state’s image.

Among the highlighted achievements were the complete renovation and modernisation of the Government House, including the Governor’s Office, Council Chambers, and Conference Hall, alongside the construction of 18 new executive chalets and a Presidential Lodge for visiting dignitaries.

“These projects restored dignity to the seat of power and enhanced administrative efficiency,” the Forum stated.

It also praised the former governor for reconstructing the Zamfara State House of Assembly into what it described as one of the most beautiful legislative complexes in Northern Nigeria, fitted with modern facilities that boosted legislative independence.

Matawalle was further commended for rebuilding the state’s Liaison Office in Abuja and the Governor’s Lodge in Kaduna, which the Forum said improved Zamfara’s national representation and intergovernmental relations.

Beyond administrative infrastructure, the Forum acknowledged the revival of the Zamfara Radio and Television Services Complex, noting that the project revitalised local broadcasting and created jobs for young media professionals.

It also cited progress in the construction of RUGA settlements and the Deputy Governor’s Office, describing them as key initiatives that promoted governance decentralisation and community cohesion.

“Matawalle’s vision went beyond structures — it was about rebuilding confidence and identity,” the statement added. “He believed that strong institutions require dignified spaces that reflect order and accountability.”

The group, however, expressed concern that many of these achievements risk deterioration due to poor maintenance.

“His legacy stands tall, literally and symbolically,” the Forum warned. “Every renovated building across Zamfara is a testament to a leader who believed development must be seen, felt, and sustained.”

The Zamfara Youth Mobilisation Forum concluded by urging citizens, especially the youth, to rally behind Matawalle in 2027, saying his track record in infrastructure remains unrivalled in the state’s history.