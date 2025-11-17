Matawalle seeks urgent rescue of abducted Kebbi students

Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has condemned the attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Matawalle called for an urgent action to rescue the 25 students abducted by bandits.

This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Enderline Chukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

He described as unacceptable, the late-night attack, which claimed the life of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, has drawn strong reaction from the minister.

Matawalle said President Bola Tinubu had directed security agencies to immediately mobilise and work jointly to locate and secure the release of the abducted schoolgirls.

He urged the security forces to “act decisively and in concert” to ensure the students are freed unharmed and the perpetrators apprehended.

The minister appealed for calm in the affected communities, assuring that government and security agencies were fully engaged in addressing the situation.

He also condoled with the family of the slain Vice Principal and others affected, praying for Allah’s mercy and comfort for the bereaved.