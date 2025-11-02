Making Mathematics optional for art students: Nigeria’s risky retreat and reversal

File image

By PRINCE NDIDI NWOSA

The Nigerian government’s recent decision to make Mathematics optional for art students seeking admission into tertiary institutions marks a deeply troubling turn in the nation’s educational trajectory. While perhaps intended to ease academic pressure and expand access, this move risks undermining intellectual rigor, reducing global competitiveness, and weakening the foundation upon which true innovation is built.

Although a seeming reversal of the policy was announced, it still did not negate the initial policy. The reversal only informed stakeholders that Mathematics and English were still approved subjects to be written by students finishing secondary school, but it did not rescind their earlier position that Mathematics was no longer a compulsory subject for entrance by Arts students into Nigerian tertiary institutions. The difference is that many Arts and Humanities students may only write Mathematics as a requirement to finish secondary school but may not put the required effort to score a credit in the subject since it may not be a required subject considered by tertiary institutions for admission.

The JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, further stated that the Federal Ministry of Education removed Mathematics as a compulsory subject for university admission by Arts students, aiming to tackle forgery and align the policy with reality, asserting that students pursuing certain Arts and Humanities courses have no significant connection with Mathematics and thus nothing to lose by not having a credit in the subject, as expressed during his address to stakeholders recently.

However, in a world increasingly shaped by technology, data and computation, the decision signals a retreat from global educational consensus. It is a policy that confuses compassion with compromise, mistaking leniency for progress.

As someone who came through the 6 3 3 4 education system, I can attest to the strength of an era when standards were high and Mathematics was treated as an equal opportunity subject—not a privilege of science students, but a universal rite of passage.

In those years, the educational playing field was level. Whether one aspired to study literature, engineering, or economics, the expectation was clear: everyone must pass mathematics. It was not seen as a barrier but as a bridge—a discipline that refined the mind, taught precision, and rewarded perseverance.

That shared standard built a generation of students who learned to think systematically, logically and analytically—skills that proved invaluable in professional life. Many of us who endured those rigours later discovered that mathematical discipline was not just about numbers; it was about mental structure, clarity and decision making. These were the very skills that shaped effective managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

World class education systems in nations like Singapore, South Korea, Finland and Japan place strong emphasis on numeracy—not merely as a subject, but as a way of thinking. These nations understand that Mathematics nurtures problem solving, logical reasoning, and analytical precision—skills that are indispensable across all disciplines, including the arts and humanities.

When Nigeria removes Mathematics as a universal requirement, it distances itself from these global standards. At a time when competitor nations are deepening their commitment to mathematical literacy, Nigeria is effectively lowering its standards and widening the skill gap between its graduates and their international peers.

In the 6 3 3 4 system that shaped previous generations, all students—arts, science, or commercial—were expected to meet a foundational standard of mathematical competence. This common intellectual ground created not only a sense of fairness, but also a shared discipline that translated into professional success.

The belief that the Arts and Mathematics occupy separate worlds is a relic of outdated educational thinking. Mathematics is more than a tool for scientists—it is a language of reasoning, structure, and creativity. Across creative fields, mathematical literacy manifests in countless ways: Arts administrators analyze audience data, manage budgets and interpret financial reports; designers and architects rely on geometry, proportion, and spatial reasoning; digital artists and Filmmakers manipulate algorithms and use software grounded in mathematical logic; Writers and Musicians explore rhythm, symmetry, and structure—mathematical ideas in artistic form, illustrating the profound interconnectedness of mathematical thought and artistic expression, dissolving the artificial boundaries between disciplines often perceived as distinct.

To deny art students this literacy is to deny them the very fluency needed to thrive in the 21st century. It narrows their professional options and limits their ability to adapt to technological shifts.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and data analytics, demands a workforce that blends creativity with computation. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report (2020) identifies mathematical and analytical thinking among the top skills for the future workforce.

Removing Mathematics from core requirements is not a modernization of policy—it is an act of self sabotage. In a world where AI tools influence art, media, and design, those without mathematical fluency will struggle to compete or even comprehend the tools they must use.

Today’s art students will manage digital assets, engage in computational design, and work with metrics driven platforms. Without mathematical competence, they risk becoming consumers of technology rather than creators within it.

Those of us who benefitted from the old system know firsthand that Mathematics is not just an academic hurdle—it is a mental training ground. The discipline it instills creates professionals who can think critically, structure problems, and make data informed decisions.

Globally, it has been observed that in the workplace, Managers trained with mathematical rigor tend to evaluate risks more objectively and allocate resources more efficiently. They are better equipped to interpret business data, assess performance metrics, and make strategic decisions that drive profitability.

The logical discipline learned through Mathematics enhances organizational planning, budget forecasting, and analytical communication—all of which directly influence success in leadership roles.

Therefore, Mathematical reasoning sharpens the ability to break down complexity—an essential quality in management, where every decision has quantifiable consequences. Companies led by analytically trained thinkers are often more innovative, more accountable, and more resilient in volatile markets.

In essence, the Mathematics classroom was never just about numbers; it was about preparing minds for leadership.

Supporters of the policy may argue that it promotes equity, easing access for students who struggle with mathematics. But true educational equity is not about lowering the bar; it is about raising capacity.

When Mathematics becomes optional, it disproportionately harms students from under resourced schools who already lack strong numeracy support, further entrenching inequality and ensuring that only those from elite schools retain the quantitative literacy needed to thrive in higher education and the job market. Equity demands investment, not exemption, prompting Nigeria to focus on improving Mathematics pedagogy through the use of real life contexts relevant to the arts and social sciences, retraining teachers to make math more intuitive and less intimidating, and integrating cross disciplinary learning where Mathematics complements creative expression rather than competes with it, fostering an educational ecosystem that empowers all students regardless of background to harness the power of mathematical thinking in synergy with their artistic and humanistic passions.

Mathematics is a driver of innovation and economic growth. Countries that dominate global technology, manufacturing, and creative industries—such as China, Germany, and South Korea—treat Mathematics as a strategic national priority.

In these nations, even art students graduate with strong numeracy because governments recognize that economic resilience depends on analytical capacity. From film production budgets to fintech startups, data driven decision making powers nearly every sector.

By contrast, Nigeria’s tertiary institutions already face overcrowding, underfunding, and declining academic quality. Making Mathematics optional risks turning universities into repositories of mediocrity rather than incubators of excellence.

If Nigeria hopes to compete in the global digital economy, it must ensure that all graduates—regardless of specialization—can navigate numbers, interpret data, and think critically.

Education should empower students to navigate complexity, not insulate them from it. By making Mathematics optional, Nigeria risks producing graduates who are less adaptable, less innovative, and less globally competitive.

The policy may seem compassionate, but it is, in truth, an abdication of educational responsibility. A nation that aspires to innovation and leadership cannot afford to make Mathematics optional.

Instead, the government should reform curriculum design to integrate Mathematics creatively across all disciplines. They may also invest in teacher training and digital teaching tools to make Mathematics engaging, while launching national numeracy initiatives that demonstrate Mathematics as an accessible, empowering skill.

On the long run, compulsory Mathematics should be viewed not as a burden, but as a passport to participation in the global knowledge economy—a vital skill that bridges art and analysis, creativity and computation.

The goal of education is not to make learning easier; it is to make learners stronger.

As a beneficiary of the 6 3 3 4 era, I have seen how a foundation built on Mathematical rigor produces graduates who think deeply, act decisively, and lead effectively. Nigeria’s future depends on such minds—on a generation that can think creatively, critically, and quantitatively.

Making Mathematics optional for art students is not progress—it is surrender. The true path forward lies in building an education system that unites intellect with imagination, ensuring that every Nigerian graduate is ready to lead, innovate, and thrive in the modern world.

*Dr Ndidi Nwosa, an author and project management expert, wrote from Port Harcourt, Nigeria