Liverpool legend Souness slams Salah’s form, says ‘he looks unrecognisable’

Salah

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has delivered a scathing assessment of Mohamed Salah’s form, accusing the forward of lacking desire and intensity amid the club’s alarming slump this season.

Liverpool’s struggles worsened at the weekend with a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield – their eighth loss in 11 matches across all competitions and their third three-goal defeat in five games. Despite a massive £446 million summer outlay on players including Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, Arne Slot’s side has failed to replicate last season’s title-winning form.

Among those underperforming is Salah, whose output has dropped dramatically. The 33-year-old delivered a remarkable 57 goal contributions in 52 games during the 2024–25 campaign, but has scored only five goals in 17 appearances this season. His reduced attacking impact has coincided with opponents exploiting what they perceive as defensive frailties on his flank.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness did not hold back when asked for his assessment.

“How long have we got?” he began “He’s been an absolute superstar. He’s been the go-to man for the last seven years. If you’re picking an all-time Liverpool eleven, he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet. I think it’s his brother that’s turned up this season.”

Souness said he noticed early warning signs during the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace in August, pointing to one particular moment as evidence of Salah’s diminished appetite.

“There was a ball played down the line and he could easily have gone to challenge the full-back,” he recalled. “He’s not going to win it – he’s not big or strong in the air – but at least make life difficult. He made no attempt to make that challenge.”

Souness added that while Salah was never known for physical duels, he was alarmed by the lack of effort.

“He’s never been the bravest, never going to dive into a 50/50, and I wouldn’t want him to because he’s such a genius at the top end. But he’s shown a lack of appetite. Hard words are sometimes the kindest words, and he needs them to get back to being the superstar he has been for Liverpool. This season, he has not turned up.”

Liverpool will hope their talisman can rediscover his spark as pressure mounts on the squad and manager amid their ongoing slide.