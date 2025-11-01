Literacy remains foundation of learning – Benue SUBEB Chair

.declares open Jolly Phonics 2025 Knowledge-Sharing W/shop

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Dean of SUBEB Chairmen, North-Central Zone, Dr. Grace Adagba, has emphasized the importance of literacy saying that it is the foundation of learning.

She pointed out the commitment, innovations among others, being implemented to ensure that every child in the zone’s basic schools acquires strong foundational literacy skills.

The Information Officer of the Board, Emmanuella Akese in a statement said Dr. Adagba made the assertion while declaring open the Jolly Phonics 2025 Knowledge-Sharing Workshop organized for SUBEB Executive Chairman held in Abuja.

According to her the event brought together SUBEB Chairmen, education stakeholders, and development partners from across the North-Central zone.

“They were all united in their commitment to strengthening early-grade literacy through the Jolly Phonics approach.”

In her presentation during the workshop, on behalf of the North-Central Zone, “Dr. Adagba highlighted the achievements, challenges, and innovative measures being implemented to ensure that every child in the zone’s basic schools acquired strong foundational literacy skills.”

She emphasized that “literacy is the foundation of learning,” reaffirming that “Benue SUBEB remains committed to promoting effective teaching methods that empower teachers and inspire learners.”

The statement noted that together with other education leaders and partners, the North-Central SUBEBs continued to play a leading role in advancing quality basic education and building a brighter future for every child in the zone.

Dr. Adagba was accompanied to the workshop by the Director, Teacher Professional Development, Dr. Margaret Ugba; Director Planning, Research, and Statistics, Mr. Akura Terkimbi; and the Procurement Officer, Dr. Shimadoo Mtsewnem.