‘Leave me, my family alone’ — Regina Daniels alleges Ned Nwoko ordered arrest of siblings

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has alleged that her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, ordered the arrest of her elder brother and sister, with her younger sister also facing possible detention.

Daniels made the claims in a series of emotional posts shared via her Instagram Stories, saying her family was being targeted amid ongoing tensions in her marriage.

According to her, Senator Nwoko was using his political influence to intimidate her family members, though she did not disclose the location of the alleged detention or the reason behind it.

She suggested, however, that the arrests were intended to compel her return to what she described as a rehabilitation programme.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Someone please help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind. My big brother and big sister have been arrested; my baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab. I never thought I would do this, but my big brother and sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab. Don’t even get me started on telling the world what you did to me with your stupid rehab talk! You said I’m a drug addict, me I use am rob body sir!

“What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything! I’m trying, I’m really trying to be the bigger person by not saying or doing anything, whereas I’m fuc** young, petty & and immature! So I can act like a fuc** 24-year-old child and speak my pain.”

Regina Daniels noted that she had chosen to stay silent about her husband’s alleged claims because of her children, whom she described as her “greatest challenge in life.” She said she could no longer endure the situation.

“Leave my family alone, Ned! And leave me alone too! It is obvious it’s war,” she added.

Senator Nwoko has yet to respond to the allegations. The development has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Vanguard News