League of Nigerian Columnists mourns loss of renowned journalist, Dan Agbese

Agbese

By Elizabeth Osayande

The League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC) is mourning the passing of Mr. Dan Agbese, a distinguished journalist and influential columnist whose work profoundly shaped Nigeria’s media landscape. His death marks the end of an era defined by integrity, insight, and professional courage.

“The legacy of Dan Agbese is one that every journalist in Nigeria should aspire to,” said Prof. Anthony Kila, Secretary General of the LNC. “He exemplified the highest standards of journalism, demonstrating that integrity and clarity of thought must always guide our writing.”

As a co-founder of Newswatch, Agbese played a pivotal role in fostering informed public discourse. “Dan was more than just a reporter; he was a steward of public trust,” noted a close colleague. “His calm authority and deep analytical insight helped illuminate critical national issues, making him one of the country’s most respected voices.”

Agbese’s writing was marked by elegance and discipline. “He wrote without malice and challenged those in power without theatrics,” said another prominent columnist. “He showed us that courage need not be loud, and that true conviction can foster constructive dialogue.”

In 2021, Agbese was awarded the prestigious LNC Fellowship, the highest honour for a columnist in Nigeria. “This recognition reflects his unwavering commitment to truth and the public good,” Prof. Kila added. “At a time when public discourse often leans toward polarisation, Dan’s example reminds us of the dignity inherent in responsible writing.”

The LNC extends its heartfelt condolences to Agbese’s family, friends, and colleagues. “Nigeria has lost a thoughtful voice, and journalism has lost a beacon,” said Kila. “We, as columnists, have lost one of our finest. His legacy will continue to guide us as we strive for a better society.”

As the LNC commemorates Dan Agbese’s life and work, they hope his example inspires future generations of writers to uphold the values he lived by: intellectual honesty, dedication to truth, and service to the public. “May his memory continue to inspire and uplift us all,” Kila concluded.