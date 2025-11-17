LAWMA allays fears of epidemic outbreak in Lagos

…Intensifies Crackdown on Indiscriminate Waste Dumping

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has intensified its enforcement operations across the state, targeting indiscriminate waste dumping, notorious black spots, and persistent environmental violations that pose risks to public health and could trigger an epidemic.

Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, acknowledged recent waste management challenges in parts of the state but assured residents that the agency remains committed to ending reckless disposal habits.

He stressed the urgency of enforcing proper waste management practices in Lagos, noting the implications of illegal dumping for the state’s coastal environment.

“The state’s coastal geography makes enforcement extremely important,” Gbadegesin said. “A bag of refuse tossed into a drain anywhere in the metropolis does not disappear. It blocks culverts, worsens flooding, exposes households to contaminated water, and sends plastics and debris into our canals and lagoon systems. Illegal dumping has consequences far beyond the act itself.”

Gbadegesin explained that the agency has adopted an intelligence-driven enforcement model combining surveillance, community reporting, and swift prosecution of offenders.

“LAWMA has intensified far-reaching enforcement campaigns across the state, arresting and prosecuting recalcitrant offenders to serve as a deterrent. Lagos cannot achieve a clean, flood-resilient city without consequences for illegal dumping and non-compliance,” he said.

He added that LAWMA would continue supporting Public Sector Participant (PSP) operators and providing backup services, especially in areas requiring urgent intervention. He disclosed that the state government is helping PSP operators recapitalise to ensure optimal performance.

In a related development, LAWMA confirmed the evacuation of accumulated waste at a notorious black spot in Somolu Local Council Development Area. The location, long known for persistent illegal dumping, has now been cleared through a joint operation involving Somolu LCDA, Bariga LCDA, and the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), with night and early-morning patrols introduced to secure the site.

“Several offenders have already been apprehended, with commercial tricycle operators featuring prominently among those caught dumping illegally. This shows that advocacy and enforcement must be continuous and backed by real-time surveillance,” Gbadegesin said.

Chairmen of Somolu and Bariga LCDAs pledged stronger collaboration with LAWMA, promising sustained advocacy and strict enforcement in line with directives from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources. They called on councils to take full ownership of waste management within their jurisdictions.

To deepen public awareness, LAWMA has ramped up its radio programmes and social media campaigns, educating residents on recycling, proper waste disposal, PSP operations, and penalties for environmental violations.

Dr. Gbadegesin appealed to residents to report suspicious waste movement, noting that voluntary compliance remains crucial.

“While enforcement is our duty, voluntary compliance is what will secure the future. Lagosians must embrace responsible waste disposal because a polluted environment harms everyone. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility,” he said.