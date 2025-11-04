LASG to showcase climate leadership at COP30 in partnership with Climate Action, Climate Innovation Zone

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), has announced its participation at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, with a strong spotlight on the 80 million Clean Cookstoves (CCS) and four billion Tree Planting Project, the world’s largest UNFCCC Article 6.4-approved clean energy and reforestation initiative.

As part of its global climate leadership agenda, Lagos will feature prominently at the Climate Innovation Zone, hosted by the Climate Action, the official business and investment partner platform of COP. This strategic collaboration positions Lagos among a select group of African subnational governments demonstrating actionable climate leadership, sustainable urban transition, and investment-ready solutions.

The plan of the Lagos State Government for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs Titi Oshodi.

She disclosed that the 80 million Clean Cookstoves Initiative, developed by GreenPlinth Africa, endorsed by the Office of the Vice President and the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in partnership with Oando Clean Energy, is a flagship demonstration of Lagos’ role in accelerating Africa’s green transition.

Oshodi said the project aims to deploy 80 million metered, biomass-powered cookstoves to households across Nigeria, reducing over 1.2 billion tonnes of CO₂e emissions, improving health outcomes, and creating thousands of green jobs across the value chain.

She said: “Lagos is championing the new face of Africa’s climate ambition—where innovation meets implementation. Our participation at COP30 is about demonstrating how subnational leadership can unlock global climate finance, scale clean energy access, and deliver a just, inclusive transition for millions.

“This initiative reflects the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose administration has prioritised climate action, resilience, and sustainable urban development as central pillars of Lagos’ long-term growth agenda.

“Through its engagements at COP30, Lagos aims to spotlight its integrated climate finance framework while showcasing flagship initiatives across clean energy, transport decarbonisation, agriculture, and circular economy innovation.”

Oshodi stressed further that “Key Highlights of Lagos’ COP30 Engagements will include a Private Roundtable on “From Lagos to the World – Financing Urban Climate Solutions for a Just and Inclusive Transition” on November 6. This high-level session, headlined by His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, will convene development finance institutions (DFIs), global investors, and international policymakers to explore new models for financing city-led climate initiatives.

“The session will also feature a showcase of Lagos’ flagship climate projects from LAMATA presenting low-carbon transport and sustainable mobility frameworks and LASPA presenting solutions that will help Lagos to drive the transition to electric vehicles. The agency is building infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems will highlight nature-based and agroforestry solutions. Oando Clean Energy will share private-sector-led innovation in clean energy transition, while GreenPlinth Africa will spotlight the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves initiative and its global carbon finance potential.”

Oshodi stressed further that Lagos, during the Africa Innovation Forum Main Stage Panel on November 7, “will take the global stage alongside other leading climate finance experts and private sector partners to share its model for climate financing, energy transition, and local-global collaboration, positioning the state as a reference point for urban climate leadership in Africa.”

“During the Climate Implementation Summit on November 8, Lagos will participate and showcase the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Initiative—the first biomass clean cooking program in the world to integrate on-chain Digital MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) technology. This inclusion highlights Nigeria’s pioneering role in leveraging climate tech to deliver measurable emission reductions and social co-benefits.

“There will also be a Dealroom Session with DFIs, Funders and Technical Partners on November 8 on ‘Bridging Ambition and Capital: Financing Bankable African Climate Solutions’. This private dealroom convenes DFIs (AfDB, IFC, GCF, FMO), private investors, and carbon financiers to unlock capital and de-risk investment into high-impact projects such as the 80M CCS and Lagos’ climate-smart urban portfolio.

“Through these engagements, Lagos will cement its position as a continental leader in climate innovation, advancing projects that directly contribute to global emission reduction targets while driving inclusive growth and resilience across Nigeria.”