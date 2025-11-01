Lahor Music unveils latest signee Candi

Lahor Music Worldwide has unveiled its newest artist, CANDI, whose real name is Sunday Solomon.

At just 18 years old, CANDI is already poised to make a strong impression on the global music scene with his distinctive sound, youthful energy, and creative flair.

The signing was officially confirmed by Princepaul Agbonlahor, CEO and founder of Lahor Conglomerate, the parent company of Lahor Music Worldwide. Princepaul Agbonlahor, continues to expand the label’s vision of discovering and nurturing exceptional young talents with international potential.

CANDI’s debut single is scheduled for release on November 21, produced by the talented Mista Godwyn. The track is expected to showcase CANDI’s unique voice, emotional depth, and fresh approach to modern Afro-fusion sounds.

Speaking on the signing, Princepaul Agbonlahor said: “CANDI represents the next wave of musical brilliance coming out of Africa. His talent, discipline, and originality are exactly what Lahor Music Worldwide stands for. We believe he has what it takes to shine on the global stage.”

Precious-Iyabo Idowu, Administrative Head of Lahor Music Worldwide, added:

“We’re excited to have CANDI join our roster. His artistry reflects passion, purpose, and promise, qualities we value deeply at Lahor Music Worldwide.”

In his words, CANDI expressed gratitude and enthusiasm about the journey ahead:

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I’m grateful to Lahor Music Worldwide for believing in my dream. My debut single is just the beginning I can’t wait to share my music with the world.”

With CANDI joining its growing lineup of talented acts, Lahor Music Worldwide continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most visionary music labels shaping the future of African music.