Lagos probes viral clash between VIS officers, truck driver

... Reaffirms Commitment to Professionalism

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has launched a thorough investigation into a widely circulated video showing an altercation between Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIS) and a truck driver during a routine safety check.

The Ministry of Transportation, through its Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, described the incident as “unfortunate” and assured the public that any officer found guilty of unprofessional conduct will face disciplinary action, while the driver will be prosecuted for violations and endangering road users.

The statement explained that on November 25, 2025, VIS officers stopped an articulated vehicle due to a critical safety violation: an improperly latched container and faulty braking system, posing serious risks to other road users. The driver reportedly attempted to flee, driving recklessly and causing damage to multiple vehicles.

While emphasizing that the driver’s actions were illegal and dangerous, the ministry clarified that it does not condone excessive force by its officers. An impartial investigation has been launched to assess the conduct of the personnel involved, and the findings will be made public upon conclusion.

Ogunlola reiterated that the VIS remains committed to ensuring vehicle safety and roadworthiness in Lagos State, urging motorists to cooperate with officers during inspections to prevent accidents and enhance public safety.