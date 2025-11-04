Lagos Police didn’t arrest Regina Daniels’ brother— Command PRO

Regina Daniels

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has denied involvement in the arrest of Samuel Daniels, brother of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, saying the operation was carried out by Police officers from Abuja.

Spokesperson of the command, Superintendent of Police, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed this in a text message sent to Vanguard Tuesday night, explaining that the officers who made the arrest were on official assignment from Abuja and were armed with a duly signed warrant.

According to Adebisi, the suspect was only held briefly at the Ogombo Police Division in Lagos due to the late hour of the arrest, before being transferred for further procedural action.

“Good evening. The individual in question was not arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command. The officers who effected the arrest came from Abuja with a duly signed arrest warrant. The suspect was temporarily detained at Ogombo Division due to the late hour, pending further procedural action,” the message read.

The clarification follows social media reports suggesting that Lagos Police officers had arrested Samuel Daniels amid the ongoing social media spat involving his family and Senator Ned Nwoko.

On Monday night, Lawrence Daniels, elder brother of Reginal Daniels, had accused Nwoko of being responsible for alleged harassment against his siblings, warning in an Instagram post that he should be held accountable if anything happened to them.

As of press time, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the nature of the arrest or the allegations against Daniels.

The FCT command Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police SP Josephine Adeh, did not pick up calls made to her cell phone for comments. A message sent to her had not been responded to as of press time.