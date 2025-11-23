Lagos CP didn’t defy court order on Nestoil premises – Police

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted reports alleging that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Moshood defied a court order

in a dispute involving Nestoil Limited,describing it as a deliberate distortion intended to mislead the public. The earlier reports had claimed that the CP allegedly ignored a subsisting court directive by allowing police presence at the company’s premises during an enforcement exercise.

But in a detailed rebuttal issued yesterday, the Command dismissed the allegations as “untrue, unfounded and mischievous,” insisting that at no point did the Commissioner of Police act contrary to a court directive, stressing that the CP “respects the laws of the land in all circumstances” and had never taken any action, overt or covert, that could be interpreted as disobedience to the courts.

According to the statement signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the court order referenced in the report was received by the Command at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025, after which it was immediately forwarded to the Police Legal Department for authentication.

The response to the confirmation according to the statement,was received in the evening of November 21,2025. “Subsequent to this, all Police personnel in the premises were withdrawn immediately without any further delay in compliance with the Court Order on the same date of 21st November,2025”, it read.

Continuing, the statement said “It therefore came as a surprise shock to the Lagos Police Commissioner of Police’s attention to be drawn to the publications and interview in some sections of the media that “Lagos Police Commissioner Defies Court Order On Nestleoil Premises “. This story is untrue, incorrect, and misleading. This is a wicked attempt to join the Police in the issue of the NESTOIL and other parties in the matter.

” For avoidance of doubt, the Lagos Police Commissioner never stepped on the premises of NESTOIL on the 20th November, 2025, and on 21st November, 2025. The roles of the Police are limited to giving protection to the Court Sheriff as they carry out the enforcement of Court Orders and maintenance of peace, law, and order during the process. There was no time when the Police prevented this process.

“It is incumbent on the Lagos State Police Command to educate the mischief-makers and mischievous persons who are bent on dragging the Lagos Police Commissioner into the matter that the Police has no power to seal any premises, including that of NESTOIL. Police responsibilities under the law are to protect the Sheriff in enforcement of court orders, or any other person(s) so directed by the court, and other public officials in carrying out their lawful duties as earlier stated above. The Lagos State Police Command therefore enjoins all the parties involved in the case to concentrate on the proceedings of their legal processes in court and not to drag the Police into unnecessary controversy in the matter.

” The Commissioner of Police is an officer of the law who derives its authority from the law and will never disobey court order in any way. The public are further encouraged to discontain any misconception that the story must have created in their minds.

The Lagos State Police Command remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law, being strictly observant and obedient of court orders, with utmost respect to all judicial directives, and also ensuring that all police actions conform with the laws and all due processes that are legal”, the statement read