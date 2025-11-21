Lagos children share struggles, dreams, call for food, health, safe schools

As Lawmakers, UNICEF pledge support

By Chioma Obinna

At the World Children’s Day Policy Dialogue at the Lagos State House of Assembly, children from public schools shared heartfelt stories of hunger, sickness, overcrowded classrooms, and unsafe water—stories that immediately shifted the room into a moment of urgency and reflection.



Fourteen-year-old Ms. Ogbeide Esther spoke through trembling emotion as she described classmates missing school because their parents cannot afford medical bills.



“Some children come to school hungry because there is no food at home,” she said softly. “We need health centres in our communities. we can’t live with an empty stomach.”

Her words moved lawmakers, Hon. Stella Foluke Oshafile assured the children that their needs were not favours but rights.



“These are essential needs you ought to have,” she said, promising that their concerns would guide ongoing budget decisions.



Tomison Otolorin added her voice to the plea, highlighting how poor nutrition weakens children daily. “Most children don’t eat good protein and it makes them sick,” she said. “We must be careful where we buy food because dirty places can make us ill. Eat healthy, stay healthy, live healthy.”



Their emotional testimonies set the stage for the broader discussions that followed, where UNICEF officials and lawmakers outlined Lagos State’s efforts and commitments toward protecting children’s rights.



Lagos State has emerged as a national leader in child rights, with lawmakers and UNICEF officials committing to substantial investments in health, education, and child protection.



Speaking at the World Children’s Day Policy Dialogue at the House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, UNICEF Lagos Field Office Chief, Celine Lafoucriere, described Lagos’ approach as “leading-edge,” noting that the state is the first in Nigeria to adopt a single budget code tracking all expenditures on children and mothers—a model now being studied by other states. Lagos also boasts the highest birth registration rate in the country at 94 percent, ensuring most children are visible in planning and funding.



During the dialogue, children shared firsthand accounts of the challenges they face—stories that grounded the policy discussion in lived reality. Fourteen-year-old Ms. Ogbeide Esther spoke about inadequate healthcare and hunger experienced by many students. Similarly, Tomison Otolorin highlighted nutrition concerns, explaining that “most children don’t eat good protein, and dirty food environments can cause sickness.”



As part of their advocacy, the children also addressed the need for more equitable budgeting. Oluwaferanmi Sulaimon, speaking on budget rights for children, appealed to the lawmakers: “We ask you to remember us when planning budgets… We are not asking for anything extra—just our fair share. When you invest in us today, you are building a better future.”



In response, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, Chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Social Development, acknowledged the concerns but emphasized ongoing progress. “There may be little lapses, but we are getting better,” he said. “You can see that your schools are improving.”



Oluwaferanmi’s plea also drew a direct response from Hon. Rauf, who stressed the dual responsibility of government and children. “We have a role to help you, especially in hygiene and education,” he said. “Whatever the government does for you, make sure you also shine by your own efforts.”



In addition, Teni Odulate raised concerns about water and sanitation in schools: “Some children wake early to fetch water because nothing comes from their taps. Some toilets are dirty, and girls cannot change safely. We need mandatory water maintenance checks.”



Globally, child rights are under threat. Funding cuts could result in 4.5 million additional child deaths by 2030 and six million more children out of school by 2026, UNICEF warned. Over 200 million children need help, but resources are disappearing—making Lagos’ proactive approach all the more urgent.



“Every child you invest in becomes a healthier, smarter, more productive adult,” Lafoucriere said. “Lagos is proving that when governments prioritize children, it sets a foundation for sustainable development.”

Representing the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Majority Leader Hon. Noheem Adams outlined concrete legislative actions, including the establishment of a standalone University of Medicine to strengthen the healthcare workforce. “We are expanding hospitals and primary health centres, but infrastructure is meaningless without qualified personnel,” he said.



Adams also reaffirmed Lagos’ commitment to safety, pledging increased security around schools, and emphasized ongoing teacher training, classroom expansion, and policies addressing out-of-school children.

The children’s appeals for better classrooms, modern learning tools, digital access, and hygiene facilities strengthened the lawmakers’ resolve, with many describing the testimonies as a wake-up call.

Esther urged more community health centres, while Teniola called for digital learning and improved school security.



Highlighting the children’s voices, UNICEF stressed that rights to health, education, protection, clean water, and to be heard are non-negotiable, not privileges. The agency also urged lawmakers to translate pledges into visible actions, such as repairing schools, expanding digital learning, and creating space for children’s input in policy decisions.



With Nigeria’s youth population expected to grow dramatically by 2030, Lagos’ strategic investments in children’s health, education, and protection position the state as a model for others nationwide—demonstrating that child-focused policy is central to long-term prosperity.