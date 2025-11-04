Ladoja to elevate six high chiefs on Otun Olubadan line Friday

Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will on Friday promote six High and Senior Chiefs on the Otun Olubadan line in accordance with the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law.

The elevations follow the vacancies created by the enthronement of Oba Ladoja, who previously served as the Otun Olubadan before ascending the throne as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Those slated for promotion include Oba Eddy Oyewole, Oba Kola Daisi, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, Oba Adebayo Akande, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi and Senior Chief Kola Babalola.

Under the new arrangement, Oba Oyewole will move from Osi Olubadan to Otun Olubadan; Oba Hamidu Ajibade will rise from Ekerin Olubadan to Asipa Olubadan; Oba Adebayo Akande will advance from Ekaarun Olubadan to Ekerin Olubadan; Senior Chief Lekan Alabi will be elevated from Maye Olubadan to Abese Olubadan; and Senior Chief Kola Babalola will move from Abese Olubadan to Ekaarun Olubadan.

The promotion ceremony will hold at the newly built Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, in Ibadan North Local Government Area.

According to reliable sources, the event will be the first traditional ceremony to be conducted by Oba Ladoja since his coronation on Friday, September 26, 2025.