Labour Party vows to unseat APC in 2027, says Nigerians have had enough

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) has declared its readiness to dislodge the APC-led federal government in the 2027 general elections, accusing the ruling party of subjecting Nigerians to worsening hardship and insecurity.

Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, made the declaration during a media briefing at the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta. He urged Nigerian workers to align with the party to “rescue the nation” from what he described as APC’s “clueless” leadership.

Olorunfemi emphasised that Nigerian workers have a constitutional right to join political parties, noting that civil servants can hold party positions and are only required to resign or take a leave of absence if contesting elections.

“The Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of association. A recent Supreme Court judgment affirmed that civil servants cannot be barred from joining political parties. They can even hold party positions. What they cannot do is contest without resigning or taking a leave of absence,” he said.

Olorunfemi urged members of the workforce to actively participate in political leadership rather than limiting themselves to strikes and protests. “By joining the Labour Party and representing their wards, workers will be directly involved in governance. To be free from hardship, insecurity, and falsehood, workers must unite with us to send the APC packing in 2027. Enough is enough,” he added.

On internal unity, the LP deputy national chairman stressed that the party is now “one indivisible family.” He dismissed claims of factionalism, stating that leadership is determined by the party, not by ticket holders, and affirmed the Supreme Court’s validation of the party’s national convention.

Olorunfemi said the party is united under the leadership of Julius Abure, describing any contrary claims as “mere noise” that cannot distract the LP from its 2027 objectives.

As part of a reconciliation drive, the LP announced new appointments, naming Abayomi Arabambi as Acting Vice Chairman for the South-West, pending NEC ratification, and former factional chairman Lamidi Apapa to the party’s Board of Trustees.

In his remarks, Arabambi expressed appreciation for the appointment and pledged to work tirelessly to make the Labour Party the dominant political force in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections. He also criticised Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration as “incompetent,” promising that an LP-led government would be transparent, responsible, and people-centred.

The party also outlined its timetable for upcoming congresses, with the ward congress scheduled for December 2, the local government congress on December 4, and the state congress on December 6.