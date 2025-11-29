Kwara govt yet to reunite 38 CAC members rescued from terrorists with families

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

Eight days after the 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke-Isegun Eruku in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state were rescued from bandits, they are yet to be reunited with their respective families.

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Vanguard gathered that the congregation are being given medical attention in a designated hotel in GRA in Ilorin.

A top government official, who craved anonymity, said the government want to ensure that their health conditions are stable before they are reunited with their families.

According to him, “Looking at their conditions when they were brought to government house on Sunday, no government would allow them to be reunited with their families without giving them due medical attention.

“They looked so emancipated and haggard, as a result of the terrible experience they went through in the hands of the terrorists.

“If you check them now, they’re looking better and fit unlike their conditions when they were brought on Sunday.”

Meanwhile efforts to see them were unsuccessful as the area was cordoned with strict security operatives.

Vanguard News

Vanguard News