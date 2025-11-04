Kwara CP orders investigation into alleged extortion by officers

The Police Command in Kwara has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged involvement of some officers in extortion along the Osi-Eruku road in Ekiti Local Government Area in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, the command is aware of a video footage circulating on social media alleging that officers on duty were involved in an act of extortion.

”The state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has therefore ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.

“If identified and found guilty, the officers involved will face appropriate disciplinary action.

“The command remains committed to upholding professionalism, integrity, and accountability in all its operations,” he said. (NAN)