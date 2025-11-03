Kwankwaso to US: Provide technology support, not military threats

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Former Governor of Kano State and the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged the United States government to support Nigeria with advanced security technology rather than issue threats of military action.

Kwankwaso’s reaction follows recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and suggested possible military intervention over alleged persecution of Christians.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Kwankwaso expressed deep concern over what he described as escalating pronouncements from the American president. He reminded the international community that Nigeria remains a sovereign state grappling with insecurity that affects citizens across religious, ethnic, and political lines.

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” he stated.

Kwankwaso called on the US government to assist Nigeria with cutting-edge technological tools that could strengthen the country’s security agencies in combating terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” he said.

He also advised the Nigerian government to adopt diplomatic measures by appointing special envoys and permanent ambassadors to engage the US government more effectively.

“The Nigerian government should consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage,” he added.

Kwankwaso further appealed to Nigerians to remain united during this sensitive period.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division,” he said.

The remarks come amid renewed debate over Nigeria’s security challenges and increasing scrutiny from the international community.