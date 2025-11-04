KWAM 1, Daddy Showkey, others set for “Legends and Legacy” concert

By Juliet Ebirim

Fuji icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), is set to join fellow veterans Daddy Showkey, 9ice and DJ Jimmy Jatt for the fourth edition of the Valid Concert, scheduled for December 11 at Eridan Space, Awolowo Road, Ikeja.

The event, themed “Legends and Legacy,” aims to celebrate the enduring influence of Nigeria’s music pioneers, while spotlighting a new generation shaping the future of the industry.

The music icons will perform alongside rising and contemporary stars including Sound Boy, QDOT, Small Doctor, Danny S, Junior Boy, Barry Jhay, and DJ Kaywise, a lineup curated to showcase both legacy and modern evolution in sound.

Speaking ahead of the event, DJ Khoded, CEO of Khoded Entertainment, described this year’s edition as a special tribute to the resilience and creativity of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“Our theme, ‘Legends and Legacy,’ reflects our commitment to honouring those who paved the way while celebrating new voices leading the charge,” he said. “ We’re honored to have such an incredible lineup of artistes. It promises to be a night to remember.”

Since its inception, the Valid Concert has grown into a major annual fixture on the entertainment calendar. Organisers say this year’s edition will be the biggest yet, with high expectations for an electrifying night as fans gather to celebrate Nigerian music culture and heritage.