Kumuyi didn’t make anti-US comments, genocide denial – Deeper Life Church

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has debunked a viral online publication alleging that its General Superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi, accused the United States of plotting to seize Nigeria’s natural resources and denied the occurrence of Christian genocide in the country.

The false report, first shared by a website known as Ibom Focus, went viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, sparking widespread criticism and confusion. The publication claimed that Kumuyi made the remarks during a press briefing in Lagos.

In a statement released on Monday through the cleric’s X handle, the church dismissed the claims as baseless fabrications.

“The Deeper Christian Life Ministry #dclmhq condemns in the strongest terms the malicious and entirely false news report circulated by a faceless platform which goes by the name of ‘Ibomfocus.’

“The story with the headline: ‘America is Trying to Steal our Natural Resources; There is No Christian Genocide in Nigeria, says Pastor Kumuyi,’ is a total fabrication and the figment of the imagination of its authors,” the statement read.

The church clarified that Pastor Kumuyi has not been in Nigeria for some time and did not address any press conference in Lagos.

“Pastor Kumuyi did not at any time address a press conference or make the aforementioned statement in Lagos.

“He has been away from Nigeria for a considerable length of time, holding programmes in the Oceania region and the Far East.

“Besides, Pastor Kumuyi is well known for focusing entirely on preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He does not dabble into politics, as the false story mentioned above seemed to suggest.”

The church further cautioned individuals and media platforms against spreading falsehoods or dragging the respected cleric into political controversies.

“The Ministry warns all those bent on mischief by seeking to drag our General Superintendent into politics, or fabricating stories in his name, to desist from such venture. In the future, any such activity may attract action,” the statement said.

The clarification follows recent international attention on Nigeria after former US President Donald Trump made comments alleging a “Christian genocide” in the country and threatened military intervention.