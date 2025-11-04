Kogi media group endorses Tinubu, Ododo for 2027

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Fancy Media Team (FMT), a network of media volunteers promoting the policies and programmes of the Kogi State Government, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for a second term in office.

The endorsement was announced at the close of a two-day Media Engagement and Capacity Building Workshop organised by the group in Lokoja.

The event brought together public affairs analysts, government representatives, civil society organisations, members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), and other stakeholders from across the state.

In a unanimous resolution, the group passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, praising his “people-centered leadership, bold economic reforms, and massive infrastructure drive” nationwide.

The team also commended Governor Ododo’s administration for notable strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment, as well as his proactive security measures that have helped stabilise communities across Kogi State.

Leader of the group, Sanni Abubakar Suleiman, described the workshop as “a defining moment” and an opportunity to reaffirm the team’s commitment to the governor’s vision.

“The Fancy Media Team was born out of conviction, not convenience. We believed in Governor Ododo’s leadership long before many others did. Our mission remains to promote his vision of hope, unity, and progress for Kogi State,” Suleiman said.

He praised the group’s financier, Hon. Siyaka Yakubu Adabenege, the Kogi State Local Government Auditor General, for his mentorship and unwavering support.

“He believed in us when others overlooked us, financed us when others doubted our relevance, and inspired us when we felt weary,” Suleiman added, describing Adabenege as “a humanitarian and visionary leader.”

Suleiman also appealed to Governor Ododo to continue supporting the team’s initiatives in digital communication and youth training.

In his goodwill message, Adabenege commended the group for its professionalism and consistency, noting that the FMT has become “a household name in Kogi and beyond” through innovative media engagement.

He reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and lauded Governor Ododo’s inclusive governance style, emphasising that “youth development remains central to the administration’s agenda.”

Adabenege noted that although the FMT began as a volunteer network, it has evolved into a registered organisation with national and international visibility. He expressed optimism that the workshop would further strengthen the team’s capacity to communicate the administration’s achievements.

Leading the endorsement of President Tinubu and Governor Ododo, Adabenege stated that Nigeria has made significant progress through policies and measures that have placed the country’s economy on a path of steady growth and development.

The two-day event featured keynote presentations by public affairs analyst, Dr. Majeed Dahiru, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Hon. Ismaila Isah, as well as interactive sessions.