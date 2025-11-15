Kidnapper killed, others escaped injured in gun duel with Kwara Police

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Fully armed security operatives from Kwara state police command in conjunction with the local vigilantes Thursday afternoon successfully overpowered a gang of Kidnappers in a gun battle in Adekanbi village,Moro local government area of the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that one of the Kidnappers was shot dead during the gun duel, while others escaped with gun shots injuries,and one

AK49 rifle, with 32 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene.

The gang of Kidnappers was reportedly plotting a kidnap attack ,when the police team acting on intelligent report swooped on them in a gun duel with the support of men of local vigilantes.

Police Public Relations Officer Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi confirmed the development in a press statement issued Friday evening.

She said in the statement,”Acting on actionable intelligence on 13th November, 2025 at about 1000hrs, Police operatives and vigilante members executed a rapid tactical deployment to Adekanbi village via Bode-Saadu, where armed bandits were sighted occupying a fortified hill-top.

“On arrival, the hostile elements initiated gunfire, prompting a swift and superior counter-engagement by the security team.

“The overwhelming response forced the criminals to abandon their position with suspected gunshot injuries. A post-operation sweep led to the recovery of a neutralized suspect, one AK49 rifle, and 32 rounds of live ammunition.”

Adetoun added in the statement that,”This successful operation underscores the Command’s enhanced kinetic capability and reinforced rapid-response strategy under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM.

“The Command assures the public of sustained offensive operations across all identified flashpoints to maintain safety and security statewide.”

Concluded the statement.