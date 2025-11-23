Kidnap: No child should be at the mercy of terror — Niger NASS Caucus

…Lawmakers urge security agencies to secure safe, immediate release of abducted students

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Niger State Caucus of the National Assembly has condemned the armed abduction of students from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area, describing it as a painful indication of the worsening insecurity in the state and across Nigeria.

In a jointly signed statement, Senators Mohammed Sani Musa, Abubakar Sani Bello, Peter Jiya, and several members of the House of Representatives expressed solidarity with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the families of the abducted students, their teachers, and the entire Agwara community. They called on security agencies to take swift, decisive action to secure the safe and immediate release of the children.

“No child or community in Niger State should be left at the mercy of terror,” the caucus said, pledging close collaboration with security agencies and relevant authorities to strengthen ongoing efforts.

The lawmakers noted that the abduction highlights the expanding security challenges facing Niger State, including bandit attacks, mass kidnappings, terrorism, and communal tensions, all of which continue to disrupt lives and destabilize communities. They stressed that the situation in Agwara reflects a larger national security crisis that requires coordinated and sustained government action.

To address the growing threats, the caucus called for increased military and security deployment—particularly in border communities like Agwara—alongside improved intelligence-gathering, faster response mechanisms, and enhanced collaboration among security agencies. They also emphasized the need to support community-based security initiatives and urged greater federal intervention to bolster Niger State’s efforts to restore peace.

The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for increased funding, personnel, and operational capability for security agencies, as well as advancing legislative reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s security framework. They stressed that safeguarding the lives of Niger State citizens must remain a national priority.

Appealing for calm, the caucus urged residents to remain vigilant and support ongoing rescue operations. They also called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and bring the perpetrators to justice.