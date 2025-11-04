Keystone Bank chairman, Ada Chukwudozie, rewards young innovators in science and tech

Keystone Bank Chairman, Lady (Dr.) Ada Chukwudozie (middle), presenting cash gifts to some outstanding young innovators in science and technology during the 7th Energy, Science, Technology, and Innovation Conference and Exhibition held recently at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam Campus, Anambra State, recently.

Lady (Dr.) Ada Chukwudozie, the board chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, has once again demonstrated her passion for youth empowerment and innovation as she rewarded outstanding young scientists and “Girls in Tech” innovators in the country.

As part of her commitment to youth advancement, Lady Chukwudozie, last week presented cash prizes to the winners of the Young Scientists and Girls in Tech categories at the 7th Energy, Science, Technology, and Innovation Conference and Exhibitions (FAPSCON 2025) held at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam Campus, Anambra State.

The gesture, she noted, aligns with Keystone Bank’s long-standing commitment to promoting education, innovation, and gender inclusion in technology.

The conference brought together academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and students to deliberate on the theme: “Leveraging Indigenous Technology and Recalibrating National Priorities for Achievable Tech Innovations and SDGs in Nigeria.”

In her inspiring keynote address, Lady Dr. Chukwudozie charged Nigerian youths to take bold steps in driving homegrown innovation capable of transforming the nation’s economy.

She emphasized that the future of Nigeria’s technological advancement lies in indigenous creativity, resilience, and the courage to challenge global standards.

According to her “The world is rapidly evolving, and Nigeria must not be left behind. We have brilliant minds and immense natural resources. When our young innovators embrace creativity and focus on solutions rooted in local realities, we can redefine our economic destiny.

“Innovation is not about waiting for others to show the way; it is about thinking differently, daring to try, and believing that what we have here in Nigeria is enough to create world-class solutions. We must stop the culture of dependency and start building confidence in our local capacity.

“Every great nation began by believing in itself — and that belief must begin with you, the young people of this nation,” she said.

“To every young woman here, your dreams are valid. The future of technology belongs not just to men, but to every determined woman who dares to innovate.

“We must continue to challenge the stereotype that science and technology are for men alone. Women bring creativity, compassion, and balance to innovation. When women lead in technology, the impact is deeper and more sustainable. So, rise, take your place, and let your brilliance light the path for others,” she added.

The event also featured notable personalities including the Vice Chancellor of COOU, Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha, who served as Chief Host; Chief Ifedi Godfrey Nwaejim, CEO of Treasures Suites and Conference, Abuja, who chaired the session; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye; and Engr. Dr. Chidi Nwafor, who delivered a thought-provoking guest lecture.

Participants commended Lady Chukwudozie and Keystone Bank for their consistent investment in human capital development and innovation-driven initiatives.