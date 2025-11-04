Keyamo urges Africa to modernise air traffic systems, train controllers

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr Festus Keyamo has urged countries in Africa to strengthen their Air Traffic Management (ATM) capacity through strategic recruitment, training and retention of skilled personnel.

Keyamo said this at the opening ceremony of the 36th International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA) Africa & Middle East Regional Meeting in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, who revealed the details of the minister’s speech in a statement, said Keyamo spoke on the theme: ‘Securing the Skies: Strengthening ATM Capacity through Strategic Recruitment, Training, and Retention.”

According to the statement, Keyamo noted that as air traffic continues to expand across Africa, the demand for well-trained and well-motivated air traffic controllers has reached an unprecedented level.

The statement quoted the minister saying, “Across our region, we face rising complexity in operations and higher expectations from the travelling public. To meet these challenges, we must invest not only in technology but, even more importantly, in people. It is the professionalism, alertness, and dedication of air traffic controllers that keep millions of passengers safe every single day.

“We must remember that aviation is a shared ecosystem. Its strength lies in collaboration — among states, regulators, ANSPs, and professional bodies like IFATCA. Our skies know no borders; therefore, our success must also be borderless — built on shared knowledge, shared responsibility, and shared resolve.”

It further reads: “He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening aviation safety and human capital development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, through a comprehensive 5-Point Aviation Agenda. The Minister disclosed that through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Government is:

“Modernising its Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management, CNS/ATM, systems; expanding training pipelines for air traffic controllers; and institutionalising programmes that support mental wellbeing and peer mentorship.

“Keyamo also underscored Nigeria’s growing collaboration with BAGASOO and other regional institutions to fast-track ANSP certification, enhance safety oversight, and instill a robust safety culture across all facets of aviation operations.

“He commended IFATCA for its unwavering commitment to professionalism and for serving as a strong advocate for air traffic controllers worldwide. Keyamo also expressed appreciation to the government and people of Zimbabwe, particularly his counterpart, the Honourable Felix Mhona, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, for the hospitality extended to all delegates and the excellent organisation of the meeting.

“He called on all stakeholders to leave the conference with renewed determination to build a resilient, highly skilled, and motivated workforce capable of managing the complex skies of tomorrow with excellence, cooperation, and care.”