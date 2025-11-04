Keyamo, Fashola, others to ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards

Festus Keyamo

By Innocent Anaba

Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, and former Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, are among outstanding lawyers to receive the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2025.

The award slated for November 9, according to Convener and Founder of ESQ Legal Blitz, Mr. Lere Fashola, is to recognise “the unseen architects of growth, governance, and trust in our economy. This year’s edition reinforces our commitment to spotlighting the transformative role of legal excellence in shaping commerce, justice, and national progress.”

The ceremony to hold in Lagos, will honour outstanding lawyers, law firms, and institutions whose contributions continue to strengthen Nigeria’s business and economic landscape.

Among the honourees this year are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Keyamo; Alhaji Hamed Raji, SAN, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award; Kayode Ajulo, Attorney General of Ondo State; and Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, who will be recognised as Legal Amazon of the Year.

Institutional awardees include the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, PEBEC, Zenith Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Rendeavour Nigeria & Alaro City, and Oando Plc, among others.

Speaking further, Fashola said the recognition holds unique significance because “most Nigerian firms are being celebrated before their clients, colleagues, and communities.” He added that the Awards “capture the evolution of the legal market, from established giants to emerging innovators who are redefining the practice.”

Now in its 12th edition, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards continues to set a benchmark for credibility and merit-based recognition, overseen by an independent Panel of Judges drawn from leading law firms and corporations across Africa, the United Kingdom, and beyond. This year’s panel, chaired by Kamal Shah of Stephenson Harwood LLP, embodies the Awards’ global standard of fairness and excellence.