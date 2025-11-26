Kebbi Education Commissioner hands over 24 rescued Maga schoolgirls to first lady

By Haruna Aliyu

In a joyous ceremony on Wednesday, the commissioner of education, Kebbi State, Dr Halima Bande, formally handed over 24 rescued Maga school girls.

The Commissioner confirmed that the girls she handed over were in very good health and were never molested by terrorists while they were in captivity.

Bande added that since the time the school girls were abducted, the governor stayed back to ensure their rescue. “We can’t thank the governor enough for his doggedness. He has been restless and has lost sleep since then.”

Speaking on behalf of the students’ parents, one Malam Illiyasu Garba thanked the governor for standing firm with them throughout the abduction period.” We already have a firm belief that whatever the governor Idris cannot do does exist; therefore, we have conviction and confidence that our children will return safely, he said.



She thanked the military, clerics, and many others who contributed directly or indirectly to the success of the rescue.

Responding after receiving the students, Kebbi’s first lady, Zainab Nasare Idris, stated that every good citizen of Kebbi State had been worried since the incident.

She said Kebbi is lucky it took the state only one week to rescue them. She admonished parents not to despair in education because of the abduction, saying proper measures will be taken to ensure nothing of such happens in Kebbi state. “We thank almighty Allah for the successful rescue operations.”

Vanguard News