Kebbi community holds prayers for safe return of kidnapped schoolgirls

The Maga community in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State will on Friday convene a special prayer gathering, seeking divine intervention for the safe return of the schoolgirls abducted earlier in the week.

The District Head of Maga, Muhammad Sanid Dantani, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday, noting that the entire community has been thrown into distress by the attack and has turned to spiritual intervention as security agencies intensify rescue operations.

“We have decided to gather on Friday for a special prayer for the safe return of our daughters.

“The whole community is traumatised, and we believe prayer is our strongest weapon at this moment,” he said.

Armed bandits stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in the early hours of Monday, seizing 25 students. The abduction has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed calls for improved protection for schools across the North-West.

The raid reportedly took place less than an hour after security personnel assigned to guard the school withdrew from their posts — a lapse that community leaders and parents say exposed the school to attack.

The incident adds to a troubling pattern of school kidnappings in northern Nigeria, dating back to the 2014 Chibok abductions. In Kebbi State, earlier attacks in Yauri and other areas have left residents on edge amid lingering insecurity.

Maga residents have continued to hold nightly vigils, offering comfort to affected families while urging authorities to quicken their response.

Friday’s special prayer, expected to attract clerics, traditional rulers, government officials and residents, forms part of the community’s collective push for the students’ rescue.

The district head said the prayer session will also seek divine peace for the region, which has faced persistent violence despite ongoing military operations.

Similar prayer sessions were held in Zuru on Wednesday and Thursday.