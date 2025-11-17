Kebbi: Atiku condemns attack, advises FG to strengthen security architecture

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the deadly attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, calling on the Federal Government to urgently overhaul the nation’s security architecture.

In a statement on Monday, Atiku said he was “devastated” by the killing of the school’s Vice-Principal and the abduction of several students, describing the incident as another tragic reminder of Nigeria’s deepening insecurity.

“This is yet another reminder of the worsening insecurity in our nation,” he said.

Atiku also denounced the killing of an APC chieftain, Umar Moriki, as well as the mass abductions in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where entire families — including women and children — were reportedly taken by bandits.

“These acts of barbarity have no place in a civilized society,” he stated.

He noted that similar violent attacks were occurring across Plateau, Benue and other states, leaving communities in fear and disarray. Atiku cited the situation in Shanono LGA of Kano State, where residents are fleeing their homes, as proof that the country’s security crisis has reached “intolerable levels.”

“Nigeria cannot continue on this path,” he warned.

The former Vice President urged the Federal Government to urgently review and strengthen its security framework, deploy more personnel to vulnerable areas, and intensify intelligence-driven operations.

“Our citizens deserve protection, dignity, and peace — nothing less,” he added.

Atiku stressed that safeguarding lives must remain the top priority of government, noting that no nation can achieve meaningful progress while citizens live under constant threat of violence.