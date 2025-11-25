Kebbi abduction: Army probes alleged withdrawal of soldiers

The Nigerian Army has vowed firm action against any personnel found culpable in the alleged withdrawal of soldiers from Maga community before the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a full-scale investigation was underway.

A total of 25 students were abducted on Nov. 17 from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School Maga in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Gov. Nasir Idris had demanded explanations from military authorities over the alleged withdrawal of troops from the school.

The source said the probe would determine who authorised the withdrawal and whether operational procedures were followed.

According to him, the army leadership views the development “with utmost seriousness” and will not hesitate to sanction any personnel found negligent, regardless of rank.

“The investigation is thorough and transparent. If any officer or soldier is found culpable in the unauthorised withdrawal or any act of negligence, appropriate disciplinary and legal actions will be taken,” he said.

The source added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, had reiterated the service’s commitment to professionalism and the protection of all communities across the country.

He urged the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to run its full course, assuring that its findings would be made public in line with its commitment to accountability and public trust.

The source added that troops were working with other security agencies and the Kebbi Government to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted schoolgirls and to strengthen security in vulnerable communities. (NAN)