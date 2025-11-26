Katsina Governor signs ₦897.8bn 2026 budget, focuses 81% on infrastructure

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA— Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, approving ₦897.865 billion for next year’s state operations.

The Governor said the budget prioritizes infrastructure development and aims to reduce the cost of governance, with 81 per cent of funds allocated to capital projects and 18 per cent to recurrent expenditure. He described it as a “people-focused financial plan” designed to channel resources into sectors that drive economic growth and community development.

Radda highlighted that Katsina concluded the first 2026 budget cycle by any state in Nigeria, noting that the proposal was presented on November 4, passed on November 25, and signed on November 26. He credited former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s legacy of financial discipline for shaping the low recurrent spending.

The Governor emphasized that the budget was shaped by extensive community input, following ward-level consultations where thousands of citizens outlined local priorities.

He commended the Katsina State House of Assembly for promptly processing the document without adjustments. The Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, said the budget reflects the needs of the people and aligns with the government’s development vision, adding that early approval supports timely implementation and improved service delivery.

Governor Radda also linked improved agricultural outcomes and reduced insurgency-related expenditures to enhanced security, pledging continued investment in peace-building, agriculture, and community development initiatives. He assured that the budget’s implementation would be transparent, timely, and focused on the priorities identified during public consultations.