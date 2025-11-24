Kanu’s Conviction: Residents vow to continue Monday sit-at-home

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—Residents of Anambra State, particularly in Onitsha and Nnewi, have continued to observe the Monday weekly sit-at-home despite the conviction and imprisonment of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Business activities, schools, banks, hospitals, and government offices remained closed, while roads were largely deserted, reflecting the anger and solidarity of the people with Kanu.

Some residents told Vanguard that the sit-at-home is a voluntary protest by the people of the South East, not enforced by IPOB. They said past claims that IPOB imposed the lockdown were misleading, noting that criminals had previously exploited the protests to commit robberies but vanished when discovered.

Obed Nwachukwu, a resident, said, “Those hoping that markets and businesses will reopen because of Kanu’s imprisonment will have to wait. We are standing in solidarity with him until he is free.”

Another resident, Chief Okwudili Okoye, said, “The Federal Government’s claims and the Abuja Federal High Court’s judgement are unsubstantiated. Monday sit-at-home will continue as a voluntary action in demand for fairness and justice for Ndigbo. Once Nnamdi Kanu regains his freedom, normal activities will resume.”

Residents emphasized that the protest is not about IPOB alone, but a demonstration of solidarity with Kanu and a stand against what they see as lopsided treatment of the Igbo people.