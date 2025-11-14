Kanu is in God’s hand – Bishop Udeh

Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Incorporated (By-Fire-By-Fire), Nnewi, Anambra state, His Lordship, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has stated that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in the hand of God Almighty because he did not commit any offence whatsoever against the Nigerian state under the Nigerian Constitution to warrant his continued incarceration.

He said rather, it is the Nigerian state that is punishing him for no sake by allowing the military forces to go to his home town in Afaraukwu Ibeku and stage a war against him while on court bail, killing his relations, supporters and inflicting a deadly shock that later led to the sudden death of his parent.

According to Bishop Udeh, “As far as I am concerned, Kanu did not commit any offence at all. The Nigerian government granted him bail at the same time, took the Army to his home town and staged a war against him and his people, to the extent that if he had not sneaked out and barely managed to escape, they would have killed him instantly”.

“The fact that they went to his home town to kill him and failed, and they carried out an inhuman rendition against him from Kenya to Nigeria has rendered all the treasonable charges preferred against him null and void”.

“Even those who committed criminal offences against the state were granted amnesty, yet Kanu, who did not commit any offence, is still being held incommunicado. It is not fair in the eyes of God and humanity”, said Bishop Udeh.

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