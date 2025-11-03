Kano: Senator Barau receives over 1,000 NNPP/ Kwankwasiyya members to APC

Over 1,000 members of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP)/Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State have been received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin

The decampees, under the umbrella of Kwankwasiyya One Blood, based their decision to join the APC on the numerous interventions by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Barau in Kano and beyond.

The decampees converged at the Fine Time Events Centre in Kano metropolis on Sunday, where they thrashed their red caps, the symbol of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State.

The group’s leader, Aminu Murtala Minjibir, said they have now changed their name to Barau Maliya One Blood.

He said they have worked tirelessly for the success of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, expressing regret that the NNPP is not doing enough for the people of Kano State.

“We are more than 1,000 in this hall, and we have members across all the 44 LGAs of Kano State. Today is a historic day in our lives as we are joining the train of success, the APC. We thank the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, for coming to the rescue of the people of Kano State. Positively, he has been impacting the lives of Kano people,” he said.

Receiving the decampees, Senator Barau described their decision to join the APC as the best course of action.

He stated that the NNPP is a smaller party known only in a few areas of the Kano metropolis, and that the party’s fortunes have been on a downward slide.

“We are here to receive this group of hardworking youth, comprising men and women from the Kwankwasiyya Movement, to our great party, the APC. We congratulate you on making the right decision. APC is the largest party in Africa, and we are doing well in terms of human development. I see no reason why you will cage yourselves in a mushroom party, NNPP.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never said no to any of our requests for our people in Kano and other parts of the North. He is doing a lot for us. All he needs now is our support and prayers. And with you and the commitment we are making, we are going to succeed by the grace of God,” he said.