Kano gov re‑activates traditional council, appoints Emir Sanusi as chair

Gov Abba Yusuf

The Kano State Government has reactivated the State Traditional Council and appointed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as its Chairman.

Gov. Abba Yusuf made the announcement while inaugurating the council at the Government House, Kano, on Monday.

Yusuf said the reactivation of the council was aimed at fostering harmonious working relationships among the emirates and strengthening grassroots governance.

He urged the emirs to cooperate in advancing the state’s development objectives.

In his remarks, the council’s chairman and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, commended Yusuf for restoring the traditional council system.

Sanusi assured that under his leadership, the council would work collectively and offer credible advice to improve the welfare of the people.

He also praised the state government for its swift response to the security challenges in Kano.

The re‑establishment of the traditional council is expected to enhance coordination between traditional leaders and the state administration, contributing to more effective policy implementation at the local level. (NAN)