Kano Fire Service rescues 65-year-old woman from well

The Kano State Fire Service rescued a 65 -year-old woman, Hajiya Khadija Muhammad, who fell into a well in Gafiyawa town, near Mamuda Group of Company in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Thursday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 9.57 a.m. following a distress call from one Ibrahim Sani.

The PRO said “upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle at about 10.15 a.m. to the scene.

“The woman accidentally fell inside the well due to her mental illness and by God’s intervention, and through swift efforts of our men, she was rescued alive and handed over to her brother, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru.”

He appealed to residents and property owners to ensure that wells within their premises are safely secured by raising their heights and install metal covers.(NAN)