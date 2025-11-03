Kano: 19 killed as troops, bandits engage in gun duel

FILE IMAGE

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A gun battle between troops of Joint Task Force Operation MESA in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, led by 3 Brigade Nigerian Army and bandits in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, has left no fewer than 19 bandits dead.

The spokesperson of the command, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, who confirmed the development, said 2 soldiers and one vigilante also lost their lives in the encounter.

Captain Zubairu said the incident happened when the troops were acting on a tip on the movement of bandits around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, Goron Dutse axis of Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State and swung into action to repel the attack.

The army further said operations were ongoing to protect vulnerable communities, which have been prone to attacks by the bandits, while calling on the residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

According to him, “Following a tip-off on movement of bandits around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, Goron Dutse axis of Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State at about 5:00pm on 1 November 2025, the troops of 3 Brigade supported by other security agencies raided the bandits and pushed them out of Shanono resulting in a heavy fire fight. It was further confirmed that the bandits who sustained several casualties arrived on motorcycles.

“The intervention commenced when gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of bandits movements in the area. Own troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the bandits which led to exchange of fire where own troops successfully pursued the bandits and recovered several motorcycles and 2 mobile phones from the criminals. It was confirmed that 19 bandits were neutralized during the encounter. Regrettably, 2 gallant soldiers and one local Vigilante paid the supreme sacrifice.

“Additionally, further operations are ongoing in the general area as efforts are made to protect vulnerable communities who have been prone to cattle rustling from the bandits. The Nigerian Army urges citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“The Commander 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, assures law abiding Citizens of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the State, while working together with the sister Services and security agencies,” the spokesperson, Zubairu however stated.

Recall that Kano communities in Shanono and Tsanyanwa Local Government Areas sharing borders with Katsina State have been under attack by bandits believed to be from neighbouring Katsina State.