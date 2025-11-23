Kaduna Govt fires back at El-Rufai over alleged ₦1bn payment to bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has sharply rejected allegations by former governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, that the current administration authorised the payment of ₦1 billion to bandits, describing the claims as “astonishing, baseless, and politically motivated.”

El-Rufai had, during a Television interview, alleged that the Uba Sani administration paid ransom to criminal groups operating in the state.

But in a strongly worded statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Hon. (Dr.) Sule Shu’aibu, SAN, the government said the former governor’s assertions were “a fabrication devoid of context, substance, or credibility.”

According to the statement, El-Rufai’s comments were intended to “mislead the public, inflame passions, and undermine the progress the current administration has made in restoring peace across Kaduna State.”

“A reckless misuse of security issues” — Kaduna Govt

The government faulted the former governor for what it described as “recklessly weaponising an issue as sensitive as security,” insisting that leadership at his level demands restraint and truthfulness.

It stressed that Governor Uba Sani has “never paid, authorised the payment, or approved negotiations” with bandits, reiterating that the governor “does not know any bandits, has never met them, and has never disbursed a single naira or kobo” to criminal groups.

The statement noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had previously dismissed similar claims by El-Rufai as “unfounded and disconnected from national security realities,” adding that the Federal Government does not pay ransom to criminal organisations as a matter of policy.

Communities, security groups fault El-Rufai

The government said its community-centred security strategy has earned commendation from security agencies, civil society groups and international partners. It added that grassroots organisations such as the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, whose communities witnessed intense banditry during El-Rufai’s tenure, had also refuted his claims.

The statement further noted that some senior officials from El-Rufai’s former administration had previously accused him of engaging in financial dealings with bandits and herders — allegations the current government said the former governor must address.

Ultimatum to provide evidence or apologise

Kaduna State challenged El-Rufai to present “credible evidence – bank documents, security briefs, internal memos, or admissible testimony” to substantiate his allegations. It recalled that after making similar claims in September 2025, the former governor failed to produce proof.

The government has now given El-Rufai a one-week ultimatum to retract the comments and tender an apology to the people of Kaduna State, warning that it would “take appropriate legal measures” if he fails to do so.

Kaduna says security improvements ongoing

The government said schools, markets, and farmlands have reopened in several communities, attributing the gains to improved coordination among security agencies and enhanced community engagement.

“Kaduna State remains unwavering in its commitment to transparent governance, accountable security management, and the protection of every citizen. We will not be derailed by politics of bitterness or orchestrated falsehoods,” the statement added.

Vanguard News