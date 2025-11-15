PDP expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, others over-anti party activities

Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose, and Samuel Anyanwu

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday, expelled former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesome Wike; factional chairman of the party, Samuel Anyanwu; and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, from the party over anti-party activities.

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The motion for their expulsion, which was unanimously supported by the members of the party at the ongoing PDP National Convention in Ibadan, was moved by one of the founding fathers of the party, Chief Bode George.

It was seconded by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others expelled are the party’s National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), Umar Bature, AbdulRahman Mohammed, Mao Chuambuwa, George Turner, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Ammah and Dan Orbih.

Details coming.

Vanguard News