‘Nigeria protects citizens of all faiths,’ Tinubu reacts to Trump’s comments

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the description of Nigeria as a nation hostile to religious freedom, insisting that the country remains committed to protecting the rights of citizens of all faiths.

His reaction follows a statement by United States President Donald Trump, who on Friday designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over alleged persecution of Christians.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social account, later shared by the White House on X, claimed that Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, alleging that “thousands of Christians are being killed” by “radical Islamists.”

“I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern,’” Trump wrote, calling for U.S. lawmakers to investigate the situation and report back to him.

He argued that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” adding that urgent action was required to protect Christians globally.

Responding in a post on X on Saturday, Tinubu said Nigeria stands firm as a democratic nation guided by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty for all citizens.

He wrote, “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.”

Tinubu rejected suggestions that Nigeria encourages religious persecution, stressing that the country’s diversity remains a pillar of national unity.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” he said.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.”

Tinubu added that his administration is committed to continued collaboration with the U.S. and other partners to protect vulnerable communities everywhere.

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths,” he added.