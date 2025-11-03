Just in: Chaos in PDP as group storms secretariat amid leadership takeover

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Fresh tension has gripped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following an attempt on Monday to unseat the National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, and replace him with Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The incident, which unfolded at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, added to the ongoing leadership tussle as different camps continued jostling for control of the opposition party.

The latest twist came shortly after Mohammed held a press briefing in Abuja, where he announced his intention to take over as Acting National Chairman.

He said key party stakeholders had urged him to step in at what he described as a troubled period for the PDP.

“I have accepted to become Acting National Chairman at this difficult time through the mercy of God and instrumentality of very critical stakeholders of this party,” he said.

Mohammed, who expressed concern over the party’s dwindling fortunes, blamed internal wrangling and poor leadership for weakening the PDP and triggering waves of defections in recent years.

“We are all aware of the current pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members. From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years to being an opposition party for over 10 years now at the national level, from being a formidable opposition to a now humbled opposition owing to the unexplainable, unconscionable defections of governors, legislators and council chairmen, et al.,” he stated.

He unveiled a three-point agenda focused on uniting the party, restoring order, and organising an all-inclusive National Convention to elect a substantive National Working Committee (NWC) after pending congresses at all levels have taken place.

“My job here as Acting National Chairman is simple: heal the party of its wounds and end factionalisation; reposition the party and make it law-abiding; and plan an all-inclusive National Convention and hand over to a properly elected National Working Committee (NWC) after concluding all the outstanding congresses at the Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward levels,” he said.

Mohammed stressed that the party must be returned to the people.

“Hand over this, our beloved party, back to her true owners, the Nigerian people,” he said, adding that a new dawn had come, along with a rebirth for the PDP.

He appealed for unity and support, assuring that consultations were ongoing and that a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would soon be convened.

“I cannot do this seemingly difficult job alone; I will need all your support, prayers and genuine commitment to join hands on lifting our party upwards,” he added.

Tension at Secretariat Before Takeover

Earlier in the day, tension had already risen at the PDP Secretariat after some staff attempted to stop the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, from accessing his office following his suspension by the Damagum-led NWC. They insisted he should step aside until the leadership dispute was resolved.

Police were called in to intervene and fired teargas to disperse protesting staff who blocked the National Secretary’s entry. The clash took place while Damagum was not on the premises.

Mohammed Moves into Damagum’s Office

Moments after the confrontation, another group gained entry into the PDP headquarters.

In a show of defiance, Mohammed walked into Damagum’s office and occupied the chairman’s seat even though Damagum was not present, a move that further deepened the leadership crisis.

Security personnel from the FCT Police Command were later deployed to maintain order and secure the facility as the power struggle intensified.