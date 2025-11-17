Bandits abduct 25 schoolgirls, kill vice principal in Kebbi

File photo

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Armed bandits in large numbers, wielding sophisticated weapons, stormed Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, on Sunday night, abducting no fewer than 25 schoolgirls.

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Our source, Sulaiman Abdulllahi, said that the bandits killed the school’s vice principal, and that unidentified bodies were seen in the school premises.

“They came in mass numbers at night, began shooting sporadically before they got access to the school,” the source said.

Abdulllahi added that Air Force fighter jets were seen hovering over the sky on Monday by 8 a.m., after the attack.

He said the area was cordoned off by heavily-armed security personnel.

CSP Nafiu Abubakar, Kebbi Police Command image maker, who confirmed the attack, said that tactical team has been raised to begin rescue operations of the abducted students.

He added that efforts are being intensified to ensure no student in captivity gets hurt by the bandits, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, is poised to bring an end to the menace.

Vanguard News