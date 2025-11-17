JOHESU UCH begins strike as resident doctors’ industrial action enters day 17

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike, as the resident doctors’ strike enters its 17th day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all UCH gates, except the main entrance, were closed and manned by some JOHESU members.

NAN reports that JOHESU comprises the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Senior Staff Association of Universities, and the Teaching Hospitals Research and Academic Institutions (SSAUTHRAI).

Other members of JOHESU are the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and the Non-Academic Staff of Universities and Research Institutions.

The unions, under the umbrella of JOHESU, are demanding an upward adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Scale (CONHESS), as done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014.

Declaring the strike, UCH JOHESU Chairman, Mr Oladayo Olabampe, said the indefinite strike was as directed by its national body, following the Federal Government’s failure to address its demand.

“There was an agreement when the two salary scales (CONMESS and CONHESS) were established that the two should be adjusted.

“CONMESS has been adjusted, but that of CONHESS remains the same since 2014; the national said there is no going back this time till the demand is met, and we stand fully with them.

“All we want is that the Federal Government should attend to this demand as it was done for CONMESS,” he said.

Olabampe urged members to ensure full compliance with the directive and avoid being misled by any threat.

“Don’t let the no-work-no-pay threat give you headaches. Just obey, the UCH management is not giving us problems because they are aware that it is a national issue.

“Let all JOHESU members go home straight immediately after this congress for the sake of humanity.

“The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will be ready to attend to any member who may need medical attention during the strike.

“Also, there will be a monitoring team for the strike, which consists of the union chairmen and secretaries; members should be giving us genuine information to work with,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAN recalls that resident doctors have been on strike since Nov. 1.

The demands of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) include a 200 per cent increase in the CONMESS, and the full implementation of new allowances proposed since 2022, among others.

The dual strikes are expected to have a heavy toll on patients and the hospital—patients will not be admitted, and surgeries will not be performed.

The hospital’s internally generated revenue is also expected to dwindle. (NAN)