Joel Ogebe: The prophet and voice of global revival

Prophet Joel Ogebe is one of the most compelling voices in contemporary Afro Gospel ministry. He has successfully created a strong balance between deep prophetic teachings and popular, spirit-filled music.

He is the founder and lead pastor of The House of Salem International Ministries, with branches across Nigeria and in the United Kingdom. He is also widely known as the lead singer and psalmist of Sound of Salem, the worship express of House of Salem International.

Joel Ogebe, born in Northern Nigeria was raised in a Christian home. He is publicly known to be a spiritual son of renowned Apostle Arome Osayi of Remnant Christian Network (RCN).

Ogebe’s ministry is centered on prayer, spiritual warfare, and authentic encounter with God. Also called “The Priest of Salem,” he is known for his work in the prophetic, driven by a bold, uncompromising approach to the Gospel. Through his teachings, he emphasizes the necessity of spiritual intelligence and equipping believers to live a life of victory and purpose.

The House of Salem International, which he leads is with a mandate for global revival, focusing on transforming individuals into vessels of divine power. His public teachings often delve into spiritual mysteries and practical Christian living, making deep theological concepts accessible, and understandable.

Prophet Joel Ogebe came into the global spotlight due to his innovative work with his music collective, Sound of Salem. He channels the prophetic anointing into music, resulting in anthems that resonate deeply across denominations and continents.

Two tracks in particular have solidified his place as one of the leading figures in Afro gospel and gospel music in general: “We Will Be Many” and “Promise Keeper”.

The first featuring Lawrence Oyor and Moses Akoh, a powerful and bold declaration of faith and unity. “We Will Be Many” became a global hit, and a rallying cry for young Christians, emphasizing their commitment to the Great Commission and their role in the forthcoming global revival.

“Promise Keeper” is also another soul-stirring worship piece, emphasizing God’s unfailing faithfulness.

More recently, he also released the single “Connect” and the full-length album “Dominion”, which dropped in March 2025.

Currently, Sound of Salem led by Joel Ogebe is heard, seen, and sung across the world.