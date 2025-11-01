JNTSCON, Delta Chapter Partners Police, govt on safety sensitization campaign

The Joint National Transport Safety Committee of Nigeria, Delta State Chapter, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Empowerment (South-South Zonal Office) and the Office of the Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations (Transport), has embarked on a joint inter-agency advocacy and sensitisation campaign aimed at promoting mandatory transport health and safety compliance for heavy-duty truck operators across the state.



The exercise kicked off in Asaba, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists, the Chairman South South and Regional Coordinator, Comrade Armstrong Ikemefuna emphasised that the sensitisation programme was designed to educate transport workers and operators on the importance of adhering to health and safety standards, ensuring proper vehicle maintenance, and enforcing compliance with traffic regulations.

Comrade Ikemefuna noted that the collaborative effort also seeks to strengthen synergy among relevant agencies to enhance monitoring and enforcement across highways, particularly in areas prone to frequent heavy-duty vehicle accidents.

The exercise described as a “show of force,” brought together representatives of various security and transport regulatory agencies to demonstrate unity and commitment towards achieving zero tolerance for road accidents in Nigeria.

The Delta State Chapter of the Joint National Transport Safety Committee reaffirmed its readiness to work with both federal and state stakeholders to achieve a safer and more efficient transport environment, stressing that safety remains a shared responsibility for all road users.

Amongst those who spoke were the regional Head of Enforcement and Compliance, Comrade Samuel Archibong; Head of Operation, Chief Emmanuel Adigwe; Representatives of the State Directorate of Transport and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment said the initiative forms part of the nationwide campaign by the Joint National Transport Safety Committee to reduce accidents, safeguard lives, and ensure sustainable transport operations in Nigeria and promised to give the body all the necessary support.

The exercise in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NEC and Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC saw the members of the Joint National Transport Safety Committee sensitised truck drivers and various parks, from the Head Bridge to Umunede.