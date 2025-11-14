Japan summons China envoy after diplomat threatened PM

Takaichi

Tokyo said it summoned Beijing’s ambassador on Friday after a Chinese consul called to “cut off” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s neck in a now-removed online post, following her remarks on Taiwan.

The Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement that it had summoned Ambassador Wu Jianghao “and strongly protested against the extremely inappropriate statements” made by Beijing’s consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian.

Tokyo urged Wu to ensure “the Chinese side takes appropriate measures,” it added.

AFP