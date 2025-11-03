JAMB extends 2025 public universities’ admissions deadline to November 17

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the 2025 admissions deadline for public universities from Friday, October 31, 2025, to Monday, November 17, 2025.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Board’s Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who explained that the extension became necessary due to unforeseen circumstances preventing some institutions from completing their admissions processes on time.

JAMB recalled that during the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions held on July 18, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, all public universities were initially expected to conclude admissions by October 31, 2025.

The Board said the original timeline was strategically designed to allow other tertiary institutions — including private universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and innovation enterprise institutions — to complete their own admissions before the final national deadline of December 31, 2025.

While acknowledging the efforts of institutions that worked diligently to meet the initial deadline, JAMB said the extension became unavoidable due to two major developments:

An appeal by the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), following disruptions caused by a court order which halted the 2025/2026 admission process until it was lifted on October 28, 2025.

The accreditation of 229 new academic programmes across 37 universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on October 29, 2025, requiring fresh planning and scheduling for admissions into the newly approved courses.

“In light of these developments, and to ensure fairness and inclusiveness, the Board hereby extends the deadline for the completion of 2025 public university admissions to Monday, 17th November, 2025,” the statement said.

JAMB stressed that the new date is final and binding, urging all public universities to comply fully.

Dr. Benjamin reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to a seamless, transparent, and credible admissions process that supports national education goals while respecting institutional autonomy.